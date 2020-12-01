China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 1,408,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 555.5 days.

CRWOF stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

