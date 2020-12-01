ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.