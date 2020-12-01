Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $288,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.