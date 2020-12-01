Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

NYSE C opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

