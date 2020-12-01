Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Shares of C opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

