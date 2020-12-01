Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

CCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

