Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 66119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.