CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $292,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

