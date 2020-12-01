Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $39.22. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a €0.85 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 9,551.66%.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

