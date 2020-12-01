Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

