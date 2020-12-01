CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,358.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $3,358.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

