CoinUs Price Up 97.3% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 97.3% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $497,496.47 and $287.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001958 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007996 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

