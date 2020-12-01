Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

