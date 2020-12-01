Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,960,000 after buying an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

