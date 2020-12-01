Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Communications Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

