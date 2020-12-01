Comparing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BRP Group alerts:

This table compares BRP Group and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Arista Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 7.26 -$8.65 million $0.20 147.25 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arista Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRP Group and Arista Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Summary

BRP Group beats Arista Investors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.