Comparing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 2 1 10 0 2.62

Vroom has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.82%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.81 billion 0.32 $141.58 million N/A N/A Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 1.97% 8.84% 3.13% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Vroom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

