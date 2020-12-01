Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Shares Gap Up to $43.20

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $45.00. Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 124,182 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38.

In other news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

