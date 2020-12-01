Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Conic Metals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

