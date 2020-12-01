Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.13. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

