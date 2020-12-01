Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Constellium were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.