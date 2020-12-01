Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 61.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Construction Partners by 520.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

