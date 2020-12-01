Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CTGO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

