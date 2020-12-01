Contentos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,181,613,702 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

