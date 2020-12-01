Contrasting ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -189.33% 7.58% 4.72% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.40% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHX Minerals and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $66.04 million 0.43 -$40.74 million $1.00 1.73 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.21 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PHX Minerals pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PHX Minerals and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 ARC Resources 0 2 7 0 2.78

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 84.86%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Summary

ARC Resources beats PHX Minerals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

