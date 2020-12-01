Contrasting SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ)

Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Westech Capital and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 28.47% 27.38% 22.70%

Volatility and Risk

Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, indicating that its share price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westech Capital and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 2 1 0 2.33

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westech Capital and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.65 billion 4.62 $501.43 million $3.24 16.28

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Westech Capital.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Westech Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westech Capital

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

