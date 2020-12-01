Contrasting Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saga Communications and Urban One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and Urban One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.11 $13.28 million N/A N/A Urban One $436.93 million 0.16 $930,000.00 N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban One.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67% Urban One -6.27% -14.09% -1.97%

Risk and Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Urban One on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and/or operated 60 broadcast stations under the Radio One tradename located in 15 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

