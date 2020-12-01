Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

CPPMF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

