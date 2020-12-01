Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,495 shares of company stock worth $430,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,045,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 371,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

