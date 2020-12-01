County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $763,359. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.