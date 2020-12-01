Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

