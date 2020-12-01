Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,658,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

