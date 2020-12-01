Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

CUZ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

