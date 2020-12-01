Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.