Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW) Shares Gap Up to $2,200.00

Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,200.00, but opened at $2,375.00. Craneware plc (CRW.L) shares last traded at $2,300.00, with a volume of 13,979 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,776.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,714.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Craneware plc (CRW.L)’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Craneware plc (CRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

