Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. Cream has a market cap of $34,739.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,826.17 or 1.00238780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00028245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00567269 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00568689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

