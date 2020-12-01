Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €124.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

FRA WAF opened at €122.20 ($143.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.82. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

