Credit Suisse Group Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,106,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.