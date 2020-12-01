Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 80,241 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Brown & Brown comprises 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 4,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.