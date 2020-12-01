Crestline Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 372.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 331,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,048,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

