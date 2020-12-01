Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 200,200 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,873. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.