Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 30,252 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Assurant accounts for about 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

