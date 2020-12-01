Crestline Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.20 on Tuesday, hitting $465.86. 11,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.76. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $460.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

