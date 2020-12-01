Crestline Management LP Grows Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the period. American Assets Trust makes up 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.39% of American Assets Trust worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 11,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $286,802.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,121.38. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 312,221 shares of company stock worth $6,975,006. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

