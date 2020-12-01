Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 565.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. 113,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,960 shares of company stock worth $2,290,311. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.