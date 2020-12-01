Crestline Management LP Invests $1.70 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth $942,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 711,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 105,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 100,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

