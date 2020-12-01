Crestline Management LP Invests $3.54 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Steel Dynamics comprises about 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 11,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,035. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

