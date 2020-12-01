Crestline Management LP Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

