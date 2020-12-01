Crestline Management LP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. The Allstate accounts for 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

