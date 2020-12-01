Crestline Management LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Equitable makes up approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equitable by 36.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,859. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

